Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1,536,048 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.24 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 4.52% during that session. The SBH stock price is -137.88% off its 52-week high price of $21.98 and 32.03% above the 52-week low of $6.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Sporting 4.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the SBH stock price touched $9.40-1 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -49.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have changed 2.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 24Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.6% from current levels.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.12%, compared to -7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.2% and 2.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-8.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $984.26 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $982.51 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $965.94 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.5%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 117.84% with a share float percentage of 119.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 18.71 Million shares worth more than $234.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 16.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.93 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.14 Million and represent 15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.3% shares in the company for having 9366025 shares of worth $117.36 Million while later fund manager owns 5.99 Million shares of worth $69.57 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.31% of company’s outstanding stock.