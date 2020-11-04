Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,061,447 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.98 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 8.5% during that session. The HBM stock price is -4.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.19 and 75.3% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 846.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 985.16 Million shares.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Sporting 8.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the HBM stock price touched $4.99-0 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have moved 20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) have changed 19.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +109.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 163.16%, compared to 15.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 800% and 58.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $364.97 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $370.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $253.16 Million and $324.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.2% for the current quarter and 13.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.2%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.34%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.24% with a share float percentage of 68.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudbay Minerals Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. with over 43.86 Million shares worth more than $132.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. held 16.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp, with the holding of over 41.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.58 Million and represent 15.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.9% shares in the company for having 4975749 shares of worth $15.72 Million while later fund manager owns 4.82 Million shares of worth $15.24 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.