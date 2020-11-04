AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1,603,945 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $949.33 Million, closed the last trade at $23.02 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The AMCX stock price is -85.19% off its 52-week high price of $42.63 and 14.77% above the 52-week low of $19.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.93.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the AMCX stock price touched $23.81- or saw a rise of 3.32%. Year-to-date, AMC Networks Inc. shares have moved -41.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have changed -4.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.46% from current levels.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Networks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.53%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45% and 75.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-11.4%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $698.83 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $722.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $785.2 Million and $734.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11% for the current quarter and -1.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -12.2%.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.5% with a share float percentage of 121.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Networks Inc. having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 5.74 Million shares worth more than $134.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ClearBridge Investments, LLC held 14.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.3 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $123.99 Million and represent 13.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.44% shares in the company for having 1801931 shares of worth $44.53 Million while later fund manager owns 1.06 Million shares of worth $26.24 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.