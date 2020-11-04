Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 795,399 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.71 Billion, closed the recent trade at $29.64 per share which meant it lost -$4.15 on the day or -12.27% during that session. The ALLO stock price is -85.56% off its 52-week high price of $55 and 41.19% above the 52-week low of $17.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 592.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 597.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Despite being -12.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the ALLO stock price touched $36.25- or saw a rise of 20.13%. Year-to-date, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 11.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have changed -20.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +136.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.83% from current levels.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.9%.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.94% with a share float percentage of 98.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 19.72 Million shares worth more than $844.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 14.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 12.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $514.22 Million and represent 8.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.5% shares in the company for having 13228399 shares of worth $498.84 Million while later fund manager owns 3.77 Million shares of worth $142.19 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.