Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 2,437,457 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -4.79% during that session. The AEG stock price is -67.26% off its 52-week high price of $4.7 and 35.94% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Despite being -4.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the AEG stock price touched $2.96-5 or saw a rise of 5.24%. Year-to-date, Aegon N.V. shares have moved -38.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) have changed 2.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.36 while the price target rests at a high of $5.68. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +102.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.01% from current levels.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +127.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.4%.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 4.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.44%.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.32% with a share float percentage of 8.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aegon N.V. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 116.42 Million shares worth more than $342.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 5.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Private Management Group, Inc., with the holding of over 5.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.49 Million and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.72% shares in the company for having 78340602 shares of worth $230.32 Million while later fund manager owns 13.17 Million shares of worth $38.73 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.