AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 185,444 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.49 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.27 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 10.71% during that session. The ACIU stock price is -146.68% off its 52-week high price of $13 and 22.77% above the 52-week low of $4.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 221.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 394.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AC Immune SA (ACIU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

Sporting 10.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the ACIU stock price touched $5.82-1 or saw a rise of 10.4%. Year-to-date, AC Immune SA shares have moved -38.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have changed 7.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 111.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.86 while the price target rests at a high of $14.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +178.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.15% from current levels.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AC Immune SA shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -235.94%, compared to 13.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -212% and -13.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -86%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $920Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $33.69 Million and $1.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -97.3% for the current quarter and 23.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +177.6%.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.1% with a share float percentage of 54.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AC Immune SA having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 11.32 Million shares worth more than $76.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 15.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 2.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.59 Million and represent 3.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.94% shares in the company for having 676490 shares of worth $3.3 Million while later fund manager owns 119.07 Thousand shares of worth $801.37 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.