8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1,371,909 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.6 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.73% during that session. The EGHT stock price is -22.56% off its 52-week high price of $21.57 and 39.2% above the 52-week low of $10.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Sporting 1.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the EGHT stock price touched $18.48- or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, 8×8, Inc. shares have moved -3.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have changed 12.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.28.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 8×8, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.88%, compared to 4.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.4% and 83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-13.92% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-83.6%.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.89% with a share float percentage of 103.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 8×8, Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.49 Million shares worth more than $263.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 11.93 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $190.84 Million and represent 11.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.08% shares in the company for having 6469565 shares of worth $100.6 Million while later fund manager owns 4.56 Million shares of worth $73.03 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.29% of company’s outstanding stock.