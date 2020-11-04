360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,531,966 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -2.42% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -72.16% off its 52-week high price of $18.06 and 39.28% above the 52-week low of $6.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 476.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.83.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Despite being -2.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the QFIN stock price touched $11.81- or saw a rise of 11.14%. Year-to-date, 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares have moved 7.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed -14.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +225.6%.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.59% with a share float percentage of 50.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 360 DigiTech, Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. with over 14.59 Million shares worth more than $174.19 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, with the holding of over 11.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.65 Million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 660472 shares of worth $7.07 Million while later fund manager owns 634.92 Thousand shares of worth $7.94 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.