Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) has a beta value of -0.03 and has seen 1,643,027 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.98 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.21 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 26.64% during that session. The DRAD stock price is -175.39% off its 52-week high price of $8.84 and 38.01% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 307.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 196.09 Million shares.

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) trade information

Sporting 26.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the DRAD stock price touched $3.34-5 or saw a rise of 5.99%. Year-to-date, Digirad Corporation shares have moved 20.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) have changed 23.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 104.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Digirad Corporation (DRAD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Digirad Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.37% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 175% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -41.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16%.

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.6% with a share float percentage of 12.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digirad Corporation having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannell Capital LLC with over 175.85 Thousand shares worth more than $492.38 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Cannell Capital LLC held 3.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 103.32 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.28 Thousand and represent 2.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 36396 shares of worth $101.91 Thousand while later fund manager owns 26.93 Thousand shares of worth $75.42 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.