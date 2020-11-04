Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 2,781,232 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.2 Billion, closed the recent trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The LYG stock price is -146.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.58 and 19.31% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Despite being -2.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the LYG stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 2.81%. Year-to-date, Lloyds Banking Group plc shares have moved -56.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have changed 7.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.4 while the price target rests at a high of $2.32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.45% from current levels.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -37.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -10.3%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.74% with a share float percentage of 1.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lloyds Banking Group plc having a total of 343 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 37.64 Million shares worth more than $56.46 Million. As of June 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 33.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.32 Million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 1844768 shares of worth $2.44 Million while later fund manager owns 1.05 Million shares of worth $1.38 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.