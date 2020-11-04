Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1,160,386 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $182.12 per share which meant it gained $2.16 on the day or 1.2% during that session. The AON stock price is -30.79% off its 52-week high price of $238.19 and 20.97% above the 52-week low of $143.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aon Plc (AON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.45.

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) trade information

Sporting 1.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the AON stock price touched $194.73 or saw a rise of 5.53%. Year-to-date, Aon Plc shares have moved -11.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) have changed -10.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $221.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $187 while the price target rests at a high of $250. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.68% from current levels.

Aon Plc (AON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aon Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.34%, compared to -4.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.2% and 6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.83 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.3 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.88 Billion and $3.22 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.8% for the current quarter and 2.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +37.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.13%.

AON Dividends

Aon Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and January 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.84 at a share yield of 1.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.98% with a share float percentage of 109.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aon Plc having a total of 1103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 21.61 Million shares worth more than $4.16 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18.33 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.53 Billion and represent 7.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 6585337 shares of worth $1.27 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.98 Million shares of worth $1.2 Billion as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.