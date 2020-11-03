Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has a beta value of 3.48 and has seen 2,529,141 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.86 Million, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The ZSAN stock price is -476.32% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 5.26% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.44 Million shares.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Despite being -1.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the ZSAN stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 12.79%. Year-to-date, Zosano Pharma Corporation shares have moved -75.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have changed -43.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.7%.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.89% with a share float percentage of 25.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zosano Pharma Corporation having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aisling Capital Management LP with over 2.72 Million shares worth more than $2.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Aisling Capital Management LP held 3.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 Million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 745534 shares of worth $638.4 Thousand while later fund manager owns 651.22 Thousand shares of worth $557.64 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.