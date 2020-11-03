Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 6,761,357 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.6 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The SAVE stock price is -169.89% off its 52-week high price of $47.5 and 60.17% above the 52-week low of $7.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.74.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the SAVE stock price touched $17.99- or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have moved -56.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have changed 5.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.18% from current levels.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +42.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -274.26%, compared to -41.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -240.3% and -24.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.1%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $494.97 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $533.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $969.82 Million and $771.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49% for the current quarter and -30.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +114.9%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.2% with a share float percentage of 102.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Airlines, Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.71 Million shares worth more than $137.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110Million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 2461585 shares of worth $43.82 Million while later fund manager owns 2.16 Million shares of worth $38.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.