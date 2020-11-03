Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 2,296,826 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.02 Billion, closed the recent trade at $251.23 per share which meant it gained $35.11 on the day or 16.25% during that session. The ANET stock price is -6.4% off its 52-week high price of $267.3 and 37.65% above the 52-week low of $156.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 980.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 764.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.33.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) trade information

Sporting 16.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the ANET stock price touched $259.01 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Arista Networks, Inc. shares have moved 23.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have changed 22.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $258.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $184 while the price target rests at a high of $377. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.76% from current levels.

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arista Networks, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.28%, compared to 2.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.7% and 9.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.4%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $610.87 Million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $597.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $552.55 Million and $523.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.6% for the current quarter and 14.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +157.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.73%.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.7% with a share float percentage of 91.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arista Networks, Inc. having a total of 831 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.02 Million shares worth more than $1.27 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $895.79 Million and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 1561351 shares of worth $323.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.51 Million shares of worth $317.75 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.