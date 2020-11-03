Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1,032,830 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.81 Million, closed the last trade at $1.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The AIRI stock price is -158.46% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 53.85% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 353.41 Million shares.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) trade information

Despite being -1.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the AIRI stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 15.03%. Year-to-date, Air Industries Group shares have moved -43.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) have changed 15.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $14Million and $13.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.7% for the current quarter and 8.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.7%.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.71% with a share float percentage of 31.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air Industries Group having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 879.34 Thousand shares worth more than $1.05 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Essex Investment Management Co Inc, with the holding of over 400.84 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $477Thousand and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 747231 shares of worth $889.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 327.17 Thousand shares of worth $386.06 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.