Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 3,522,817 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.25 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The PE stock price is -94.96% off its 52-week high price of $20.12 and 62.02% above the 52-week low of $3.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 20 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) trade information

Despite being -1.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the PE stock price touched $10.64- or saw a rise of 2.21%. Year-to-date, Parsley Energy, Inc. shares have moved -44.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) have changed 10.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.59% from current levels.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) estimates and forecasts

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $465.63 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $474.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $522.45 Million and $564.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.9% for the current quarter and -16.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.9%.

PE Dividends

Parsley Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 1.98%.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.95% with a share float percentage of 102.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Parsley Energy, Inc. having a total of 476 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.14 Million shares worth more than $300.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 16.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.13 Million and represent 4.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 12229557 shares of worth $114.47 Million while later fund manager owns 8.66 Million shares of worth $92.51 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.