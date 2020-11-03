BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 16,237,345 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.42 Million, closed the last trade at $2.29 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 15.66% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -35.37% off its 52-week high price of $3.1 and 53.71% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting 15.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the BLRX stock price touched $3.10-2 or saw a rise of 26.13%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved 1.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed 45.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 394.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +686.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 118.34% from current levels.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +29.4%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.39% with a share float percentage of 23.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 1.69 Million shares worth more than $2.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 565.11 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $966.34 Thousand and represent 2.83% of shares outstanding.