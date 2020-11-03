On November 10, Apple Inc (AAPL) is planning to present “One Another Thing,” making those words the title of its third presentation in recent months.

The new entry level iPads and iPad Air, Apple Watch (Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE), Fitness+ and Apple One were unveiled by the Tim Cook-led company in September. And the launch of the new iPhone 12 with 5 G and the new HomePod mini smart speaker also took place exactly three weeks ago.

With its own A14 processors, Apple is expected to unveil its latest Mac next Tuesday, reports of which have been circulating since April.

As sales of Apple tablets and computers have risen in the midst of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, industry analysts offer optimistic forecasts for the business, which follows customer demand.

According to Apple’s recently announced results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, due to quarantine restrictions, iPad revenues increased by 46 percent more than a year ago, and Macs by 28 percent in the aftermath of developments in remote work, research and spending more time at home.

Moreover, the presentation arises on the eve of the holiday season, when buyers are susceptible to purchasing costly presents.

What Apple is getting ready to launch

Back in April, the Bloomberg citing unnamed sources wrote, about Apple’s plans to release its own chips for the new Mac, details of which were later confirmed by the company itself in June.

Apple has worked for several years on three new processors, known as System on Chip (SoC) calling it with a code name Kalamata. Designed on the ARM architecture, the chip will be developed based on A14 processors including other component such as CPU and GPU in it.

Unlike Intel’s (INTC) counterparts, which it has long depended upon, Apple is positioning its chips as more productive and energy efficient.

In the new iPhone 12 and iPad Air and entry level iPad, A14 chips are present. Experts see good opportunities in development of a common chip by Apple, believing it will allow the company to realize its goal of combining its products with one operating system in the future. This will make it easier for devices to work together better and allow iPhone applications to work for the first time on the Mac.

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are scheduled to be unveiled by Apple next Tuesday, as well as to reveal the release date for macOS Big Sur.

Analysts predict that the large 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available later in the first half of 2021. Graphics and machine learning processors built by Apple will also be used in the latest computers.

Apple will be left to upgrade the desktop computers iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro and Mac mini with its own processors after upgrading the laptop lineup with the same.

Apple aims to introduce smaller AirPods and new AirPods in 2021 as well.