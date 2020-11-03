Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,740,228 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.56 Billion, closed the recent trade at $20.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -3.58% during that session. The CGC stock price is -28.69% off its 52-week high price of $25.97 and 55.4% above the 52-week low of $9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 Million shares.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) trade information

Despite being -3.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the CGC stock price touched $21.67- or saw a rise of 7.2%. Year-to-date, Canopy Growth Corporation shares have moved -4.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) have changed 43.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.06% with a share float percentage of 19.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 488 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.42 Million shares worth more than $103.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.34 Million and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 3661077 shares of worth $66.92 Million while later fund manager owns 2.69 Million shares of worth $43.49 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.