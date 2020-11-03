Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 2,078,372 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $686.08 Million, closed the last trade at $3.74 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The AGEN stock price is -50.53% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 51.34% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 Million shares.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the AGEN stock price touched $4.03-7 or saw a rise of 7.2%. Year-to-date, Agenus Inc. shares have moved -8.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have changed -3.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.03.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.1 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $34.5 Million and $15.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -56.2% for the current quarter and 27.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.6%.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.54% with a share float percentage of 51.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 12.86 Million shares worth more than $50.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.89 Million and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 4011448 shares of worth $15.76 Million while later fund manager owns 3.88 Million shares of worth $15.5 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.