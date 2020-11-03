Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,355,793 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.86 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.4 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 4.19% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -130.92% off its 52-week high price of $42.49 and 62.5% above the 52-week low of $6.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.6 Million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Sporting 4.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the SPCE stock price touched $18.59- or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 59.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have changed -11.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.8%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.25% with a share float percentage of 59.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.69 Million shares worth more than $125.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.21 Million and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.2% shares in the company for having 2532293 shares of worth $41.38 Million while later fund manager owns 2.36 Million shares of worth $45.44 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.