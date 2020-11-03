Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,264,530 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $231.6 per share which meant it lost -$8.29 on the day or -3.46% during that session. The SPOT stock price is -29.39% off its 52-week high price of $299.67 and 52.86% above the 52-week low of $109.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.67.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Despite being -3.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the SPOT stock price touched $292.79 or saw a rise of 20.9%. Year-to-date, Spotify Technology S.A. shares have moved 54.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have changed -3.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spotify Technology S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.87%, compared to 6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.2% and -10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +35.9%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.52 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.6 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.85 Billion and $1.85 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36% for the current quarter and 40.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -133.4%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.54% with a share float percentage of 82.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spotify Technology S.A. having a total of 572 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 22.1 Million shares worth more than $5.7 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 17.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.49 Billion and represent 9.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 4839569 shares of worth $875.62 Million while later fund manager owns 2.46 Million shares of worth $634.23 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.