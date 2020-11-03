Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,864,043 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.57 Billion, closed the recent trade at $19.31 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 4.72% during that session. The LBTYK stock price is -25.89% off its 52-week high price of $24.31 and 25.63% above the 52-week low of $14.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Sporting 4.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the LBTYK stock price touched $19.76- or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Liberty Global plc shares have moved -11.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) have changed -1.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +107.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.75% from current levels.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +180.6%.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.2% with a share float percentage of 84.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 506 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 54.56 Million shares worth more than $1.17 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 13.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 28.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $605.4 Million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.24% shares in the company for having 24905701 shares of worth $535.72 Million while later fund manager owns 5.61 Million shares of worth $120.57 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.