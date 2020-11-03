Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1,525,978 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.48 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 3.4% during that session. The TWO stock price is -189.23% off its 52-week high price of $15.85 and 58.94% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Sporting 3.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the TWO stock price touched $5.47-0 or saw a rise of 0.25%. Year-to-date, Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have moved -62.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have changed 4.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.36% from current levels.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.25 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $60.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $58.66 Million and $71.15 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.4% for the current quarter and -15% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +274% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -10.62%.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 10.98%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.17%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.91% with a share float percentage of 65.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Two Harbors Investment Corp. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.98 Million shares worth more than $135.97 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.26 Million and represent 9.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 7816378 shares of worth $39.39 Million while later fund manager owns 6.86 Million shares of worth $34.56 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.