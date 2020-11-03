Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1,936,440 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.35 Billion, closed the recent trade at $38.46 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The TAP stock price is -61.05% off its 52-week high price of $61.94 and 16.51% above the 52-week low of $32.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 Million shares.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the TAP stock price touched $38.59- or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, Molson Coors Beverage Company shares have moved -28.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) have changed 13.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Molson Coors Beverage Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.37%, compared to 0% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.5% and 5.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.7%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.42 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.18 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.49 Billion and $2.13 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.6% for the current quarter and 2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -78.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.15%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.65% with a share float percentage of 96.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molson Coors Beverage Company having a total of 750 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 23.11 Million shares worth more than $794Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 20.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $696.78 Million and represent 10.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.46% shares in the company for having 14943925 shares of worth $513.47 Million while later fund manager owns 5.03 Million shares of worth $172.87 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.