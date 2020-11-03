Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1,639,163 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.95 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.94 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 10.86% during that session. The GGAL stock price is -155.04% off its 52-week high price of $17.7 and 18.44% above the 52-week low of $5.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 813.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Sporting 10.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the GGAL stock price touched $7.08-1 or saw a rise of 1.98%. Year-to-date, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares have moved -57.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have changed -4.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.08 while the price target rests at a high of $20.81. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +199.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.62% from current levels.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.61%, compared to -29.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.4% and -33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $499.08 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $588.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $673.89 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +62.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +189.1%.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 1.21%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.43% with a share float percentage of 26.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 Million shares worth more than $32.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 992.46 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.63 Million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Diversified International Fund and Principal Overseas Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.43% shares in the company for having 9660130 shares of worth $69.94 Million while later fund manager owns 6.79 Million shares of worth $49.14 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.92% of company’s outstanding stock.