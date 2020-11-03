Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,854,585 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.11 Million, closed the last trade at $5.28 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -16.85% during that session. The EQ stock price is -412.31% off its 52-week high price of $27.05 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 764.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equillium, Inc. (EQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

Despite being -16.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the EQ stock price touched $7.51-2 or saw a rise of 29.69%. Year-to-date, Equillium, Inc. shares have moved 56.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have changed -12%. Short interest in the company has seen 330.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 255.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 165.15% from current levels.

Equillium, Inc. (EQ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -35.5%.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.01% with a share float percentage of 70.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equillium, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 1.73 Million shares worth more than $5.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Victory Capital Management Inc. held 8.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 471.15 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 Million and represent 2.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.2% shares in the company for having 809450 shares of worth $2.39 Million while later fund manager owns 413Thousand shares of worth $3.99 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.