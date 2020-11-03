Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,942,007 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.04 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.58 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -405.87% off its 52-week high price of $93.99 and 44.73% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the NKLA stock price touched $22.10- or saw a rise of 15.93%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved 80.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -23.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +325.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.27% from current levels.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.95%.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with the holding of over 11.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $788.44 Million and represent 3.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 2612113 shares of worth $106.6 Million while later fund manager owns 1.92 Million shares of worth $57.65 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.