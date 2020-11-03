Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,175,072 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.26 per share which meant it gained $5.36 on the day or 13.78% during that session. The SRRK stock price is -5.06% off its 52-week high price of $46.5 and 84.3% above the 52-week low of $6.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Sporting 13.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the SRRK stock price touched $46.50- or saw a rise of 4.82%. Year-to-date, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares have moved 235.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 222.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have changed 187.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump -32.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39% from current levels.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +177.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.32%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.8% and -35% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.8%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.62 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.62 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.77 Million and $7.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.6% for the current quarter and 0.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.2%.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.76% with a share float percentage of 96.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scholar Rock Holding Corporation having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.48 Million shares worth more than $81.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.37 Million and represent 9.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 1528947 shares of worth $23.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $15.61 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.46% of company’s outstanding stock.