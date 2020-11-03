Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 1,530,830 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.61 Million, closed the last trade at $5.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -7.58% during that session. The RGS stock price is -296.88% off its 52-week high price of $20.32 and 17.58% above the 52-week low of $4.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 421.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 497.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Regis Corporation (RGS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Despite being -7.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the RGS stock price touched $6.07-1 or saw a rise of 15.65%. Year-to-date, Regis Corporation shares have moved -71.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) have changed -19.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +153.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.72% from current levels.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Regis Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -173.33%, compared to -7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -132.4% and -107.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $145.02 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $138Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $215.45 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -896.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 113.64% with a share float percentage of 120.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regis Corporation having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP with over 10.66 Million shares worth more than $87.16 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP held 29.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv, with the holding of over 4.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.07 Million and represent 13.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.57% shares in the company for having 1628017 shares of worth $12.03 Million while later fund manager owns 1.49 Million shares of worth $9.16 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.19% of company’s outstanding stock.