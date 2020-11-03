R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1,742,468 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.08 Billion, closed the recent trade at $18.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -2.34% during that session. The RCM stock price is -2.81% off its 52-week high price of $18.67 and 60.79% above the 52-week low of $7.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 953.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Despite being -2.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the RCM stock price touched $18.67- or saw a rise of 2.23%. Year-to-date, R1 RCM Inc. shares have moved 40.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have changed 4.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.88% from current levels.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that R1 RCM Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +82.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -275%, compared to 1.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 500% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $295.38 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $313.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $301.2 Million and $314Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.9% for the current quarter and -0.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.56% with a share float percentage of 82.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with R1 RCM Inc. having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.98 Million shares worth more than $89.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 5.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.53 Million and represent 5.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.51% shares in the company for having 7173734 shares of worth $123.03 Million while later fund manager owns 2.82 Million shares of worth $31.49 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.