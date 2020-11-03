Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 31,272,066 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.47 per share which meant it gained $1.47 on the day or 10.5% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -22.95% off its 52-week high price of $19.02 and 83.65% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting 10.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the PLUG stock price touched $15.50- or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved 389.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 9.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 72.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.97% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $109.21 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61Million and $94.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79% for the current quarter and -4.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.13% with a share float percentage of 42.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plug Power Inc. having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 33.53 Million shares worth more than $275.24 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.66 Million and represent 4.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 9298050 shares of worth $76.34 Million while later fund manager owns 7.35 Million shares of worth $98.58 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.