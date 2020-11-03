The consensus among analysts is that Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Sporting 4.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the OSTK stock price touched $82.39- or saw a rise of 29.14%. Year-to-date, Overstock.com, Inc. shares have moved 728.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have changed -25.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $101.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $78 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +139.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.61% from current levels.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Overstock.com, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +314.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.33%, compared to 3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.6% and 65.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +68%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $731.65 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $611.59 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $347.1 Million and $370.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 110.8% for the current quarter and 64.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +49.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.95% with a share float percentage of 45.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Overstock.com, Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 5Million shares worth more than $142.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 12.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.99 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.92 Million and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.27% shares in the company for having 2124299 shares of worth $185.88 Million while later fund manager owns 1.11 Million shares of worth $31.46 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.