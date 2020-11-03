Dow Jones and S&P 500 on Monday made promising gains, while the tech Nasdaq fell into negative territory as investors watched the dramatic conclusion of the most acute and polarized election campaign in recent decades.

In the state of Pennsylvania, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden finished their campaigns, which observers believe is a crucial state for the final outcome of the November 3 electoral war.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. people have already voted, smashing any previous milestone.

Nationally, the Democratic candidate manages to retain a secure lead. Joe Biden holds a 10 percentage point advantage to 52 percent compared to President Trump’s 42 percent, according to a poll conducted on behalf of NBC News and the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. Several experts, however, predict that if he is defeated in the polls in an attempt to challenge the legitimacy of the election outcome, Trump will initiate legal action.

On the board, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 379.87 points or 1.43 percent to 26,881.79 points, while the S&P 500 increased to 3,299.80 units by surging 29.96 points or 0.96 percent. The tech Nasdaq is losing 16.99 points or -0.16% toreach at 10,894.20 points.

Honeywell International reported one of the highest percentage gains, jumping 5.41 percent to $173.88, followed by the Dow gaining 5.06 percent to $47.79, and Chevron gaining 4.82 percent at $72.85. The worst-performing shares, on the other hand, are Apple (-1.07%), Microsoft (-0.65%) and Salesforce.com (-0.58%).

In the US market, the gains come as the Covid picture remains very poor in the country. Health expert Anthony Faucci cautioned over the weekend that the country is entering winter with a situation that is not good at all, and predicted that if there are no new steps to restrict the spread of the virus, cases could reach the 100,000 mark.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the U.S. is grappling with the spread of coronavirus, with the country recording 99,321 cases on Friday, “breaking” the previous negative record on Thursday. In the last eight days, five record daily cases in the US have been reported.