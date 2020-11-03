Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1,856,866 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.17 Billion, closed the last trade at $114.69 per share which meant it gained $11.5 on the day or 11.14% during that session. The MHK stock price is -33.45% off its 52-week high price of $153.05 and 50.63% above the 52-week low of $56.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 766.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 632.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.03.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) trade information

Sporting 11.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the MHK stock price touched $115.15 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares have moved -15.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have changed 12.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $116.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $77 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.86% from current levels.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +39.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.16%, compared to -31.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.8% and 33.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.2%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.43 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.39 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.42 Billion and $2.29 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.1% for the current quarter and 4.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -10.23%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.82% with a share float percentage of 109.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mohawk Industries, Inc. having a total of 703 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.4 Million shares worth more than $651.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $462.94 Million and represent 6.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.3% shares in the company for having 1637603 shares of worth $166.64 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $144.81 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.