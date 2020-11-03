Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,012,005 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2Billion, closed the last trade at $34.97 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 6.29% during that session. The KTB stock price is -23.65% off its 52-week high price of $43.24 and 63.11% above the 52-week low of $12.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 611.78 Million shares.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) trade information

Sporting 6.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the KTB stock price touched $36.00- or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Kontoor Brands, Inc. shares have moved -16.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have changed 38.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kontoor Brands, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +81.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.98%, compared to -22.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.1% and 129.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $648.08 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $593.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $652.61 Million and $504.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.7% for the current quarter and 17.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.65%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.41% with a share float percentage of 110.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kontoor Brands, Inc. having a total of 490 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 11.36 Million shares worth more than $202.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 19.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.49 Million and represent 12.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.48% shares in the company for having 3700000 shares of worth $89.54 Million while later fund manager owns 2.91 Million shares of worth $70.34 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.09% of company’s outstanding stock.