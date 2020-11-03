Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1,517,982 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.83 Billion, closed the last trade at $95.53 per share which meant it lost -$4.97 on the day or -4.95% during that session. The RARE stock price is -6.92% off its 52-week high price of $102.14 and 66.51% above the 52-week low of $31.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 811.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 373.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.08.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) trade information

Despite being -4.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the RARE stock price touched $102.14 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares have moved 123.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have changed 13.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $102.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64 while the price target rests at a high of $128. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.01% from current levels.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +47.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.93%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 47.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +140.8%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.23 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $35.59 Million and $36.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 88.9% for the current quarter and 96.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -79.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.2%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.47% with a share float percentage of 108.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.67 Million shares worth more than $599.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 6.78 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $530.3 Million and represent 11.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.28% shares in the company for having 5055915 shares of worth $415.55 Million while later fund manager owns 3.73 Million shares of worth $306.25 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.1% of company’s outstanding stock.