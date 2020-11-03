Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 3,297,397 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.33 Billion, closed the recent trade at $28.32 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.25% during that session. The PEAK stock price is -32.91% off its 52-week high price of $37.64 and 34.22% above the 52-week low of $18.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 Million shares.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) trade information

Sporting 0.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the PEAK stock price touched $28.71- or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. shares have moved -18.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have changed -0.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.39%, compared to -3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 111.1% and -55.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $597.42 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $601.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $537.97 Million and $531.69 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.1% for the current quarter and 13.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.5%.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.48 at a share yield of 5.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.63%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.75% with a share float percentage of 96.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthpeak Properties, Inc. having a total of 860 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.55 Million shares worth more than $2.36 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 51.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 Billion and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.2% shares in the company for having 22618255 shares of worth $617.25 Million while later fund manager owns 15.37 Million shares of worth $423.61 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.