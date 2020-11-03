BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 1,304,002 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.35 Million, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -9.33% during that session. The BVXV stock price is -2179.41% off its 52-week high price of $62 and 1.47% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 795.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Despite being -9.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the BVXV stock price touched $4.20-3 or saw a rise of 35.24%. Year-to-date, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved -70.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) have changed -93.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1002.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1002.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1002.94% from current levels.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.4%.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.61% with a share float percentage of 7.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ibex Investors LLC with over 328.48 Thousand shares worth more than $7.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Ibex Investors LLC held 2.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 53.8 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 Million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 27553 shares of worth $943.14 Thousand while later fund manager owns 13.37 Thousand shares of worth $522.63 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.