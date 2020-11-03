Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) has a beta value of -9.94 and has seen 5,935,949 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.8 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -18.11% during that session. The AMBO stock price is -196.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.43 and 49.31% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 765.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) trade information

Despite being -18.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the AMBO stock price touched $3.05-2 or saw a rise of 28.2%. Year-to-date, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares have moved 10.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) have changed -46.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $270, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12342.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $270 while the price target rests at a high of $270. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12342.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12342.4% from current levels.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -312.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.54% with a share float percentage of 0.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambow Education Holding Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 29.34 Thousand shares worth more than $52.23 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1.91 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.39 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.