Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1,491,195 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $773Million, closed the recent trade at $4.2 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.22% during that session. The ERJ stock price is -381.91% off its 52-week high price of $20.24 and 5.71% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 Million shares.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Sporting 2.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the ERJ stock price touched $4.35-3 or saw a rise of 3.68%. Year-to-date, Embraer S.A. shares have moved -78.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have changed -8.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 4Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embraer S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 137.29%, compared to -2.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.1% and 103.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -36.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $816.74 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.42 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 Billion and $2.08 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.5% for the current quarter and -32.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.08%.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.84% with a share float percentage of 47.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embraer S.A. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 25.61 Million shares worth more than $153.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Brandes Investment Partners L.P. held 27.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.29 Million and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 3339780 shares of worth $14.73 Million while later fund manager owns 1.66 Million shares of worth $9.61 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.