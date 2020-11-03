Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,689,029 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.33 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.44 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.4% during that session. The BORR stock price is -1972.73% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 44.77% above the 52-week low of $0.243. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 751.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Sporting 4.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the BORR stock price touched $0.4843 or saw a rise of 13.09%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved -95.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed -19.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 193.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.32 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +581.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.27% from current levels.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Borr Drilling Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.91% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.5% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $102.7 Million and $92.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.7% for the current quarter and -11% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.5%.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.95% with a share float percentage of 51.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Limited having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artemis Investment Management LLP with over 11.36 Million shares worth more than $6.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Artemis Investment Management LLP held 5.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.51 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.18 Million and represent 2.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 2120800 shares of worth $1.9 Million while later fund manager owns 1.29 Million shares of worth $1.15 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.