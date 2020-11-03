Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 11,421,932 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.25 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.47 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 18.57% during that session. The APVO stock price is -57.03% off its 52-week high price of $11.73 and 60.64% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.05.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Sporting 18.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the APVO stock price touched $8.03-5 or saw a rise of 5.48%. Year-to-date, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -17.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) have changed -1.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 368.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +462.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 314.99% from current levels.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -52.32%, compared to 13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.5% and 11.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -94.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $560Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $720Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.01 Million and $9.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -93.8% for the current quarter and -92% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.11% with a share float percentage of 47.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 227.97 Thousand shares worth more than $1.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 158.74 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 Million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 34832 shares of worth $290.85 Thousand while later fund manager owns 23.94 Thousand shares of worth $199.87 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.