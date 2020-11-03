Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,213,627 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $219.81 Million, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.56% during that session. The TMQ stock price is -80.26% off its 52-week high price of $2.74 and 32.24% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 145.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 164.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) trade information

Despite being -2.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 30 when the TMQ stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 9.52%. Year-to-date, Trilogy Metals Inc. shares have moved -41.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) have changed -12.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 87.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.47 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +113.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.5% from current levels.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.2%.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.99% with a share float percentage of 81.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trilogy Metals Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 14.33 Million shares worth more than $28.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 13.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.33 Million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Inv Tr-Diversified Real Assets Fund and Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 902325 shares of worth $1.8 Million while later fund manager owns 345.22 Thousand shares of worth $724.96 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.