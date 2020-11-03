Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1,837,908 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $19.3 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 2.06% during that session. The NWL stock price is -8.76% off its 52-week high price of $20.99 and 45.91% above the 52-week low of $10.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Sporting 2.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the NWL stock price touched $19.48- or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Newell Brands Inc. shares have moved 0.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have changed 11.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.1% from current levels.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newell Brands Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +58.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.94%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.8% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.6 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.97 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.62 Billion and $1.89 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.9% for the current quarter and 4.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +103.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.85%.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 30 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 5.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.66%.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.61% with a share float percentage of 90.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newell Brands Inc. having a total of 720 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 46.98 Million shares worth more than $746.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 46.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $741.63 Million and represent 11.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 10908299 shares of worth $173.22 Million while later fund manager owns 7.92 Million shares of worth $125.83 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.