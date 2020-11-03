JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 3,187,035 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.73 Million, closed the last trade at $4.75 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The JAKK stock price is -203.16% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 249.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 500.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.09.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 02 when the JAKK stock price touched $4.86-2 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. shares have moved -53.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) have changed 19.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 163.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.79% from current levels.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.63%, compared to -8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -59.3% and 31.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Axar Capital Manasgement L.P., with the holding of over 114.12 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $935.82 Thousand and represent 2.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 41205 shares of worth $337.88 Thousand while later fund manager owns 26.02 Thousand shares of worth $213.34 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.