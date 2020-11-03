Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 113,000,000 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.7 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.82 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 46.86% during that session. The BBGI stock price is -182.97% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 36.81% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 144.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 192.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) trade information

Sporting 46.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the BBGI stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. shares have moved -41.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) have changed 46.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 179.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 64.84% from current levels.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.78% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -345.5% and -152.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $57Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $66.16 Million and $72.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -35% for the current quarter and -20.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +96.8%.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.72% with a share float percentage of 61.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gamco Investors Inc with over 1.04 Million shares worth more than $2.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Gamco Investors Inc held 9.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Teton Advisors, Inc, with the holding of over 834Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 Million and represent 7.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.35% shares in the company for having 834000 shares of worth $2.03 Million while later fund manager owns 654.89 Thousand shares of worth $1.59 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.77% of company’s outstanding stock.