Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 2,750,795 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.67 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 3.09% during that session. The CLNY stock price is -53.95% off its 52-week high price of $5.65 and 63.76% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) trade information

Sporting 3.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 29 when the CLNY stock price touched $3.77-2 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Colony Capital, Inc. shares have moved -22.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) have changed 31.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.88% from current levels.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Colony Capital, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100%, compared to -3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.8% and -133.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -156.3%.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.65% with a share float percentage of 82.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colony Capital, Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.46 Million shares worth more than $161.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 46.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.46 Million and represent 9.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.51% shares in the company for having 21729643 shares of worth $41.72 Million while later fund manager owns 13.14 Million shares of worth $31.52 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.