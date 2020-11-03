Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,698,397 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.26 Billion, closed the last trade at $65.11 per share which meant it gained $1.6 on the day or 2.52% during that session. The FSLY stock price is -109.65% off its 52-week high price of $136.5 and 83.67% above the 52-week low of $10.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Sporting 2.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the FSLY stock price touched $77.19- or saw a rise of 15.65%. Year-to-date, Fastly, Inc. shares have moved 224.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have changed -31.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.81% from current levels.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $82Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $85.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $58.94 Million and $62.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.1% for the current quarter and 35.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -121.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.01% with a share float percentage of 47.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastly, Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 9.5 Million shares worth more than $808.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Whale Rock Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 6.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.11 Million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 2021734 shares of worth $172.11 Million while later fund manager owns 1.95 Million shares of worth $165.69 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.