Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1,727,882 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $94.43 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 0.3% during that session. The EXPE stock price is -46.9% off its 52-week high price of $138.72 and 56.84% above the 52-week low of $40.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.78.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) trade information

Sporting 0.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the EXPE stock price touched $98.96- or saw a rise of 4.55%. Year-to-date, Expedia Group, Inc. shares have moved -12.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have changed 2.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $99.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64 while the price target rests at a high of $143. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.22% from current levels.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Expedia Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -222.6%, compared to 3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -123.1% and -160.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.9%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.37 Billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.45 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.56 Billion and $2.75 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -61.6% for the current quarter and -47.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42%.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.95% with a share float percentage of 108.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expedia Group, Inc. having a total of 931 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.75 Million shares worth more than $1.21 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.54 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $784.04 Million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 3866685 shares of worth $317.84 Million while later fund manager owns 3.36 Million shares of worth $276.38 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.